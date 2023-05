Ibanez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored in Monday's win over the Guardians.

Ibanez has been seeing more regular playing time lately, and he's responded with a .333 batting average and now his first home run of the season. The 30-year-old has been playing all over the diamond, with his Monday start coming at second base. Ibanez may not have a regular position quite yet, but he's carving out a role with the Tigers.