Ibanez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Ibanez now has two home runs and an even 1.000 OPS across six games this spring. The 30-year-old is competing for a bench spot in camp, and this strong performance so far should help his cause. Ibanez posted a .264/.312/.433 line in 114 games for the Tigers last year and gave the team plenty of defensive versatility as well. A similar role could be in store for him this season.