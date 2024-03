Ibanez has played well this spring and likely has locked up an Opening Day roster spot, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Ibanez was a pleasant surprise for the Tigers last season and he's carried that over into camp, as he's now popped four home runs in 15 Grapefruit League contests to go along with a .963 OPS. The utility player doesn't have a regular home on the diamond, but if he keeps swinging a hot bat, he may force his way into the lineup more often than not.