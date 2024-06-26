Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

Ibanez continued a strong June, as he's now batting .314 this month with six RBI and six runs scored across 15 games. The utility player is batting a solid .284 overall, and while he's not providing a ton of power, he has been a solid bat for the Tigers. Ibanez's biggest question moving forward is playing time, though Detroit figures to find creative ways to get him into the lineup even if he's not locked into a regular starting role.