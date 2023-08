Ibanez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.

Ibanez's hold on a near-everyday role appears to be slipping, as he'll now hit the bench for the fifth time in eight games. Nick Maton will get the nod at the keystone Wednesday, and the Tigers may continue to take a committee approach to second base until one player separates himself from the other as the best option. Ibanez has produced an underwhelming .660 OPS since the beginning of July.