Ibanez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Ibanez extended his hitting streak to five games, a span in which he's gone 7-for-16 (.438). The 30-year-old's steal was his first of the season, as he remains not much of a speed threat. For the year, he's slashing .257/.297/.437 with 11 home runs, 32 RBI, 37 runs scored, 21 doubles and a triple through 100 contests while filling a versatile role defensively.