Ibanez (finger) started at second base and went 1-for-4 for Cuba in Sunday's World Baseball Classic loss to the United States.
Ibanez sprained his left ring finger during an exhibition game for Cuba and didn't travel to Japan for the first round. He played with Cuba once the team returned to Miami. He'll now return to Detroit's camp and looks to be ready for the regular season.
