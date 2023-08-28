Ibanez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Ibanez started at second base in four of the past five games, but he'll turn the keystone over to Zach McKinstry while the Tigers open up a four-game set with the Yankees. The 30-year-old began his recent run of starts with a two-homer, four-RBI effort in last Tuesday's win over the Cubs, but he went 2-for-12 over his subsequent three contests. Ibanez still looks like a part-time player in the Detroit infield rather than a mainstay in the lineup.