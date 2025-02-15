With the Tigers missing out on Alex Bregman in free agency, Ibanez is among several returning players who could see time at third base, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Had Bregman joined the Tigers, he likely would have played almost every day at the hot corner, which would have relegated Ibanez to more of a bench role. However, Detroit now seems primed to use several players at the position. Matt Vierling is likely the top option, but he can also play in the outfield. When Vierling is not at third, lefty-hitting Jace Jung is a natural platoon candidate. Ibanez should also work into the mix, though he has the versatility to play across the diamond and in the outfield.