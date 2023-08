Ibanez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Ibanez appears to have lost hold of a regular spot in the Detroit lineup, as he finds himself on the bench versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Bailey Ober) for the third straight game. Zach McKinstry will get the starting nod at second base Wednesday, and both he and Nick Maton appear to have the edge over Ibanez for playing time at the keystone at the moment.