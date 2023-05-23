site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Ibanez isn't starting Tuesday against the Royals.
An 0-for-24 stretch at the plate over Ibanez's last six games will force him to the bench for Tuesday's contest. Nick Maton and Zach McKinstry will take over at second and third base, respectively.
