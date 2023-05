Ibanez is starting at third base and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Ibanez will be making his fifth straight start at the hot corner as he's become the primary option there ahead of the struggling Nick Maton. Ibanez has done well at the plate with a .293 batting average and a home run across 14 games. The 30-year-old has yet to have sustained success at the MLB level, though it looks like he's getting a chance in Detroit to show what he can do.