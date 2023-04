Ibanez is starting at third base and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Ibanez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday and started one of the team's two games in the doubleheader. He'll return to the lineup Sunday, with Nick Maton slotting in as the DH. Maton still figures to see the bulk of the playing time at the hot corner for the Tigers, with Ibanez in a reserve role.