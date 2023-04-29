Ibanez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.
Ibanez has played first base, second base, third base, left field and designated hitter thus far at Triple-A, so he should be poised for a utility role in the short term. The 30-year-old slashed .297/.418/.609 with five home runs and two steals in 20 games for the Mud Hens. The last time he had a stat line this impressive was in 2021 when he was with the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. Ibanez is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
More News
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Returns from finger injury•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Cleared to progress activities•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Won't rejoin Team Cuba•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Hopeful to return in couple days•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Out of WBC lineup with hand injury•