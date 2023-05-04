Ibanez went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in an 8-1 win over the Mets during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

After getting the start in left field and going 0-for-2 in the matinee, Ibanez came back out for the nightcap as the DH while batting ninth and collected his first hits since his promotion at the end of April. The 30-year-old has seen most of his action at third base so far, but his versatility could net him consistent playing time across the diamond if his bat gets going. Ibanez does have a career .289/.361/.463 slash line in over 1,500 plate appearances at Triple-A, but he hasn't been able to replicate that level of performance in the majors.