Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 victory over Cleveland.

Ibanez, making his fourth consecutive start, extended Detroit's lead to 2-0 with a two-out RBI double in the first inning. The 30-year-old infielder added a second hit in the third before coming around to score on Akil Baddoo's double. After going 0-for-10 in his first four games, Ibanez has gone 11-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and zero strikeouts in his last eight contests. He's now slashing .314/.333/.514 with four RBI and six runs scored through 36 plate appearances since being called up on April 29.