Ibanez went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.
Ibanez got the Tigers on the board with an RBI double in the fifth inning and then added an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh. While he isn't playing every day, the 31-year-old is hitting a ridiculous .388 with all four of his home runs and 20 of his 23 RBI against left-handed pitching this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Leads offense in win•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Late addition to Friday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Four hits, two homers vs. Cleveland•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Activated from injured list•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Continuing rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Set for rehab assignment•