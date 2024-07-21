Ibanez went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Ibanez got the Tigers on the board with an RBI double in the fifth inning and then added an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh. While he isn't playing every day, the 31-year-old is hitting a ridiculous .388 with all four of his home runs and 20 of his 23 RBI against left-handed pitching this season.