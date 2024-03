Ibanez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Ibanez started at third base in the Tigers' season opener Thursday and batted in the leadoff spot against lefty Garrett Crochet. He finished the game going 1-for-2 with one RBI on a sacrifice fly. Zach McKinstry will draw the start at third base Saturday and bat ninth against White Sox right-hander Michael Soroka.