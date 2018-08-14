Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Allows three runs in no-decision
Lewicki did not factor into the decision in Monday's 9-5 win over the White Sox, as he allowed three earned runs on six hits over 4.2 innings. He walked three and struck out three.
Lewicki recently slid into the starting rotation when the team traded away Mike Fiers, and the 26-year-old righty looked mediocre in this outing. He has a middling 4.89 ERA for the season, and after posting a 6.10 mark in limited time at the MLB level last year, there isn't reason for a ton of optimism here. However, Lewicki should stick in the rotation for now, with his next appearance scheduled for Saturday against the Twins on the road.
More News
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Slides into starting rotation•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Strikes out five in relief•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Recalled from minors•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Option to rejoin big-league rotation•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Dispatched to minors•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Rejoins big-league club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...