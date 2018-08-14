Lewicki did not factor into the decision in Monday's 9-5 win over the White Sox, as he allowed three earned runs on six hits over 4.2 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Lewicki recently slid into the starting rotation when the team traded away Mike Fiers, and the 26-year-old righty looked mediocre in this outing. He has a middling 4.89 ERA for the season, and after posting a 6.10 mark in limited time at the MLB level last year, there isn't reason for a ton of optimism here. However, Lewicki should stick in the rotation for now, with his next appearance scheduled for Saturday against the Twins on the road.