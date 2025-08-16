Horn worked around two walks to toss a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's 7-0 win over the Twins.

Horn was tasked with working the ninth inning, but with the Tigers up 7-0, it wasn't really a high-leverage spot. It was the lefty's first appearance in the majors since July 6. Horn has spent most of the season with Triple-A Toledo, where he's posted a 3.06 ERA and 44 strikeouts across 35.1 innings. He should work in a middle-relief role for Detroit for however long he sticks around, giving the team another left-handed bullpen option behind Tyler Holton and Brant Hurter.