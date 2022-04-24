Brieske (0-1) suffered the loss against Colorado in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday, tossing five innings and allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Brieske didn't pitch terribly in his first big-league start, but a pair of Colorado homers accounted for three runs against him, which was enough to tag him with a loss. The right-hander yielded only one hit aside from the long balls but didn't miss many bats with only three punchouts. Brieske's opportunity to start was partly due to the Tigers playing a doubleheader, so it's unclear what his role will be moving forward.