The Tigers recalled White from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Though he was optioned to Toledo on Sunday, White is eligible to rejoin the Tigers just one day later since fellow reliever Mason Englert (hip) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. In 16 outings with the Tigers this season, spanning 20 innings, White has accrued a 4.95 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB. He'll likely serve as a middle-relief option while he's up with Detroit.