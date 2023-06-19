White (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's game against the Twins to earn the win. He struck out three.

White helped the Tigers cobble through the middle innings of a bullpen game, and his strong performance was enough for his first MLB win in three games. The 24-year-old has now logged a 1.69 ERA and 0.56 WHIP across 5.1 innings for Detroit this year. He could bounce between Triple-A Toledo and the majors moving forward, though he may be able to stick with the Tigers if he continues to pitch well.