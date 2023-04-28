Shreve (1-2) allowed five runs while retiring only two batters to take the loss Thursday against the Orioles. He gave up four hits and a walk.

Shreve came out for the top of the seventh inning and promptly allowed a single and a double to start the frame. Things didn't get much better from there, and the lefty saw his ERA climb from 3.00 to 7.45 in the process. Shreve wasn't much better for the Mets last year, posting a 6.49 ERA across 25 games, so expectations should be kept fairly low moving forward.