Keith (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Keith was held out of the lineup Friday due to an illness, but it seems he made a quick recovery. Although he has yet to log an MLB at-bat, the 22-year-old is expected to open the season as the Tigers' primary second baseman after inking a six-year, $28.64 million contract extension with Detroit in January. He hit .287/.369/.521 with 13 homers in 67 games at the Triple-A level last season.