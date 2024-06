Keith went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, three total runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's 11-2 win over the White Sox.

Keith got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the first inning, his fourth of the season, and proceeded to record his third four-hit effort of the year. The youngster is riding a five-game hitting streak and is batting .258 this month. Keith is now batting .243 overall and is trending in the right direction after a slow start to his rookie campaign.