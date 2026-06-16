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Tigers' Colt Keith: Erupts for three home runs

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Keith went 3-for-4 with three home runs and six RBI in Monday's 9-3 win over the Astros.

After hitting no home runs through his first 62 games of the season, Keith has now gone deep four times in his last four contests, which included his first career three-homer game Monday. The 24-year-old went deep with a runner on in the third and seventh innings, then capped his night with a solo shot in the ninth. The six RBI are also a career best for Keith, who raised his OPS from .634 to .701 with the monster performance.

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