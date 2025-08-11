Keith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The White Sox are having right-hander Elvis Peguero open the game, but since lefty Tyler Alexander is expected to work in bulk relief behind him, the left-handed-hitting Keith will retreat to the bench for the series opener in Chicago. With Keith exiting the starting nine, Kerry Carpenter will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter and Andy Ibanez will start at third base.