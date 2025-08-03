Keith went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Phillies.

Keith was perfect at the plate against Zack Wheeler, collecting three hits and putting the Tigers on the board with a solo homer in the third inning. The 23-year-old had gone just 3-for-31 in his first 12 games after the All-Star break but has bounced back with a 6-for-9 stretch over his past three, adding two RBI and three runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .258/.339/.416 with nine homers, 33 RBI and 46 runs scored across 339 plate appearances.