Keith went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Keith's blast tied the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning. He entered the contest in an 0-for-11 slump at the plate. The infielder is up to a .264/.343/.433 slash line, 12 homers, 40 RBI, 58 runs scored and one stolen base through 118 games this season. Keith remains in a strong-side platoon role and has seen the bulk of his playing time come at third base lately.