Keith signed a six-year, $28.64 million extension with the Tigers on Sunday that includes club options for 2030, 2031 and 2032.

If all options are escalated and exercised, the full terms of the deal with be nine years and $82 million. The contract buys out all of Keith's arbitration years, with the club options giving Detroit three additional seasons of team control. The 22-year-old is the organization's top position-player prospect and had an .890 OPS with 13 homers in 67 games after being promoted to Triple-A Toledo last summer. Keith is now a decent bet to make the Tigers' Opening Day roster.