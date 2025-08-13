Keith went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the White Sox.

Keith waited for the ninth inning to truly chip in Tuesday, but he made his mark with his 10th home run of the season. The 23-year-old has been good lately with a .433 batting average and two home runs across his last 10 games. Keith is seeing regular time as Detroit's leadoff hitter against righties, which gives his fantasy value a boost due to the strong lineup around him.