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Tigers' Colt Keith: Launches two-run home run Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Keith went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Keith was eventually lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, but he made his mark well before then with his seventh home run of the season in the bottom of the first. The 24-year-old has hit all of those home runs in the past three weeks after beginning the year with no long balls across his first 62 games. Keith is trending upward, though the left-handed batter doesn't play much against southpaws, which caps his overall fantasy upside.

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