Keith will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch indicated last week that Keith began taking pregame reps at third base and could eventually emerge as an option at the position with the Tigers having thus far received underwhelming production at that spot from the likes of Zach McKinstry, Javier Baez and Andy Ibanez this season. Keith played an inning at third base in a 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox last Thursday, but he'll now get the chance to make his first MLB start at the position. The 23-year-old had come up through the Detroit system as a third baseman, but after suffering a labrum injury in July 2022 that affected his throwing, Keith turned his focus to playing second base, first base and designated hitter. Now long removed from the shoulder injury, Keith still likely profiles as a low-end defender at third base, but if he can prove to be merely adequate in his future starts, that may be enough for him to find a full-time home at the position. Keith continues to provide good reason for the Tigers to keep his bat in the lineup on an everyday basis; he's slashing .283/.333/.475 since the beginning of May.