Keith is out of the lineup for Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies due to an illness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Keith hasn't seen the field since Tuesday due to the ailment but expects to rejoin the starting nine Saturday. The 22-year-old is poised to operate as Detroit's primary second baseman this season after inking a six-year, $28.64 million extension in January.