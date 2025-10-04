Keith (ribs) is listed on the Tigers' ALDS roster.

Keith landed on the injured list Sept. 19 due to right rib cage inflammation, and after sitting out the AL Wild Card Series versus Cleveland, the 24-year-old will now be eligible to play against Seattle in the ALDS. That being said, it remains unknown whether he will start Game 1 against the Mariners on Saturday. If he sits out, Zach McKinstry would likely continue to see action at the hot corner.