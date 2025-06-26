Tigers' Colt Keith: Out vs. LHP for second straight day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Keith and fellow left-handed hitter Kerry Carpenter will remain on the bench for the second straight day while the Athletics send another left-handed starter (Jeffrey Springs) to the mound for the series finale. With Keith and Carpenter sitting, the Tigers will use Jahmai Jones at designated hitter, Spencer Torkelson at first base and Zach McKinstry at third base.