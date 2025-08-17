Keith went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Twins.

Keith was impactful in the win before getting lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning when the Twins turned to a lefty out of the bullpen. The Tigers are limiting Keith's exposure to southpaws with only 42 at-bats in those matchups this year along with a rough .367 OPS. It's been a different story against righties, as Keith has an .818 OPS in 291 at-bats against opposite-handed pitching.