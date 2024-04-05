Keith went 3-for-8 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets. He also stole a base.

The double and the stolen base were both firsts for Keith at the MLB level. The 22-year-old isn't really known for his speed, as he never stole more than four bases in a season during his time in the minors. Instead, Keith should display more power when he settles in with the Tigers, as he posted an .890 OPS last season with Triple-A Toledo and a .976 OPS in 2022 with Double-A Erie. He only has a .554 OPS so far this year, but fantasy managers should remain patient because the upside is there.