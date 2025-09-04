Keith went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Mets.

Keith batted leadoff against New York righty Clay Holmes and continued to excel in those matchups, as he's now batting .271 with a .796 OPS against righties this season. The 23-year-old was mired in a bit of a slump before Wednesday, having gone just 2-for-23 in his previous six games, but his spot at the top of Detroit's lineup most days gives him plenty of fantasy upside moving forward.