Keith will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The lefty-hitting Keith had been in line to receive Sunday's game off with southpaw Nestor Cortes taking the hill for New York, but the rookie was a late addition to the lineup after outfielder Wenceel Perez (illness) was scratched from the starting nine. As a result of Perez's removal from the lineup, Matt Vierling will move from third base to right field, while Andy Ibanez shifts over to the hot corner to open up second base for Keith.