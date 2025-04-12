Keith went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

It's been a bit of a slow start to the year for Keith, as this was just his second multi-hit effort through 13 games and he's batting only .200 overall. The 23-year-old is also still seeking his first home run after slugging 13 of them in 148 games as a rookie in 2024. Keith is a talented offensive player, so despite the down numbers, he should continue to see regular playing time and begin to drive the ball more frequently.