Keith went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Reds. He also stole a base.

Keith extended his hitting streak to five games, and he's gone 9-for-21 during the stretch with three home runs and a stolen base. The 22-year-old is starting to settle in at the MLB level offensively, plus he's running a bit more than anticipated, as he never stole more than four bases in a season during his time in the minors. Keith is still known more for his power than his speed, but any contributions in the steals category is a welcome bonus.