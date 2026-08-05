Tigers' Colt Keith: Three hits, steal in win

Keith went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Mariners.

Keith has seen his playing time take a hit lately despite going 14-for-29 (.483) over his last 10 games. The infielder was seeing decent time at third base, but Javier Baez's recent return from an ankle injury has pushed rookie Kevin McGonigle over to the hot corner more frequently. Keith still has a path to at-bats as the designated hitter while Kerry Carpenter (foot) is out. On the year, Keith is batting .273 with a .745 OPS, eight home runs, five steals, 29 RBI, 41 runs scored, 13 doubles and four triples over 321 plate appearances.