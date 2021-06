Cameron went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Angels.

Cameron struck out in his other three at-bats and also left five runners on base, so his effort showed the highs and lows that often come with young players. For the season, the 24-year-old is slashing .233/.258/.467 with seven RBI in eight games. He's also striking out 32.3 percent of the time.