Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Hill was available off the bench for Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Pirates but is still dealing with some sinus issues, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hill remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, but Hinch suggested his continued absence may have less to do with the sinus issues than it does the Tigers wanting to take a longer look at Daz Cameron. Over his last six games, Cameron has posted an .883 OPS, and though Hill presents a defensive upgrade in the outfield, the offense-starved Tigers may prioritize Cameron's superior bat.