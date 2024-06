Leonard (oblique) was reinstated from Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list June 4 and has gone 3-for-18 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in five games since rejoining the club.

Leonard had resided on the shelf at Toledo since early April with a left oblique strain. Before being activated, Leonard made eight rehab appearances with Single-A Lakeland and went 5-for-22 with a double and two stolen bases.