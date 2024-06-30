Triple-A Toledo placed Leonard on its 7-day injured list Wednesday with an unspecified injury.

Leonard was placed on Toledo's IL in early April with an oblique strain and missed just under two months of action before returning to the Triple-A lineup June 4. However, he appeared in just 16 games for Toledo before getting shut down again with a new injury. Leonard -- who possesses a spot on the Tigers' 40-man roster -- is without a clear timeline for a return from the IL.