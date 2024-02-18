Leonard is one of several players who figure to compete for Detroit's final bench spot this spring, along with new acquisition Keston Hiura, Ryan Kreidler and others, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Leonard has yet to make his MLB debut, while Kreidler played with the Tigers some last season and Hiura has appeared in 284 games at the MLB level, so the former may be third in the pecking order to begin the regular season. However, Leonard has some defensive versatility and posted a .904 OPS in 40 contests with Triple-A Toledo last season, so the youngster could be on the verge of cracking the big-league roster soon. Leonard's cause would be boosted if Kreidler and Hiura struggle at the plate in camp or early in the regular season.