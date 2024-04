The Tigers announced Tuesday that Leonard (oblique) will be re-evaluated next week and could begin a baseball progression program, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Leonard, who is a member of the Tigers' 40-man roster, was placed on Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list April 9 after straining his left oblique. He's been able to complete daily rehab since being shut down with the injury, but Leonard has yet to get back on the field for hitting, fielding and running.